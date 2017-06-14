Students set to climb three mountains in a day

Six intrepid college students will be donning their hiking boots to climb Great Britain’s tallest mountains in less than 24 hours for a charity care home.

Fresh off the back of finishing their exams at St Philip Howard Catholic School in Barnham, 18-year-olds Nick Savill, Riley Croucher, Jacob Blunt, Rebecca Williamson, Georgia Dacey and Harriet Owers will be trading mental exhaustion for physical fatigue on July 9.

Starting with a climb at the 1,345-metres-tall Ben Nevis in Scotland, the group will then be driven to the Lake District to climb the 978-metres-tall Scafell Pike before a journey to Wales and a date with Mount Snowdon, which is 1,085 metres tall.

Nick Savill from East Preston said the group became close while working towards their gold Duke of Edinburgh Award, nicknaming themselves the Panda Patrol.

He came up with the idea of raising money for St Bridget’s Leonard Cheshire Home in Ilex Close, Rustington, after volunteering there for two years to help disabled residents.

The group has raised more than £400 so far.

He said: “We really wanted to challenge ourselves by doing this and raise a lot of money for St Bridget’s.”

To donate, visit justgiving.com/fundraising/The-3-Peak-Challenge-PandaPatrol.