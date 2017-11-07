‘Stop Yapton Road speeders before someone is hurt’

Stop using our road as a racetrack.

That is the message from residents fed up with motorists speeding between their villages.

Those living on Yapton Road – the busy stretch running between Yapton and Barnham – are upset that speeding motorists are becoming more frequent on what is a built-up, 30mph road.

“We have all been so desperate about the traffic situation which seems to be getting worse since the police stopped doing the speed checks when the new (Barnham Community) Hall was built,” said Isabel Thurston, who lives close to the road.

“Literally everyone in the road supports getting some kind of speed check, and we are taking it forward to the parish council and we have also been in touch with the county council.”

As thousands more houses are built in the area, those already living there fear the problem will only get worse unless action is taken.

In the wake of two recent car crashes, they are asking the councils to take the situation seriously before someone is hurt.

Yapton Road residents have described early morning and late night drivers as ‘bats out of hell’ and ‘racers’.

Isabel added: “When I took this up recently with West Sussex County Council area Highways manager, Benjamin Whiffin, he told me that his research showed that vehicles were generally keeping to the speed limit.

“This is a complete joke to anyone who lives here as the speeding is done at out of peak hours, when Mr Whiffin will not have been checking.”

A West Sussex County Council spokesperson said: “We are aware of the concerns raised by a number of residents in Yapton Road, Barnham, regarding vehicle speeds and so we have commissioned a survey of the signage and road markings there.

“Any necessary works will be done as soon as possible.

“Highways officers have also advised residents to contact Sussex Police, who are responsible for enforcing speed limits on the public highway.

“This is a busy route that forms part of the B2233 between Barnham and Yapton and the volume of traffic is in line with this type of road.”

Do you think there is a problem with speeding along Yapton Road? Email your views to news@bognor.co.uk