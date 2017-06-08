Still no plan to free ‘Moby Dig’

There is still no date set to free stranded digger ‘Moby Dig’ from the sea.

It has been more than two months since the 80-tonne elevator excavator got stuck while working on cabling for E.ON’s Rampion Offshore Wind Farm, but still no plans are in place to liberate it, the company has confirmed.

A spokesman for E.ON said: “We do not have a date to go in and do that.

“It is important that we get it right.

“It is obviously taking a high degree of planning.”

The CAT digger is stuck at an angle and is almost-fully submerged every day as the tide comes in.

Its lonely predicament struck a chord with our readers, who responded to a Herald poll last month and named it ‘Moby Dig’.