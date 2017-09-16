Staff dress up to support charity

The staff at Littlehampton’s Morrisons store in Wick Village held a fundraising event.

The Wick Village shop hosted the special day in support of CLIC Sargent on Saturday, September 2.

In January 2017, Morrisons colleagues voted for CLIC Sargent to be their charity partner for the next three years.

CLIC Sargent helps families limit the damage cancer causes beyond their health.

The charity fights for children and young people with cancer, often when they feel they can’t.

It does this individually, locally and nationally, so that they can focus on the important things, like getting well.

If the worst happens, the charity will work with bereaved families to get them support, to help them cope with their emotional pain.

To raise funds for CLIC Sargent, which is the charity partner of Wick Village Morrisons, staff from the store dressed up in wigs, Hawaiian leis, sunglasses and hula skirts.

During the fundraising event, which was held from 10am to 2pm, children’s games, raffles, and a ‘wine or water’ game were also held, and sweet cones were sold to help raise funds.

Between 12noon and 2pm, the car park rang out with music at the Sussex Steel Band entertained shoppers with their performances.

