Sprinklers cause Sainsbury’s flood

Sprinklers caused major flooding at the Sainsbury’s in Rustington Retail Park last Thursday.

A manager at the store confirmed it caused by a problem with the sprinkler system, and that the building was evacuated ‘using the normal procedures’.

This comes after concerns were expressed by customers to the Gazette that staff appeared to not know the evacuation procedure, or left the building without ensuring the public were safe.

A Sainsbury’s spokesperson refuted these claims, saying: “Customer safety is our top priority. In the event of an emergency our aim is to clear the store as quickly as possible. Any colleague that doesn’t have a specific role to play in the safe evacuation of customers is also told to leave the store.”

