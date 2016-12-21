Sponsored sea dip for Santa on Christmas Day

A Worthing nurse will swap a wet suit for a Santa suit for a sponsored sea dip on Christmas Day.

Simon Ward, 50, will leave splash point at around 11am and plunge into the icy sea, dressed only in a festive costume, and stay in ‘for a good dunk’.

Family and friends will watch him and anyone else is free to come along and look, he adds.

The funds will be split between the Friends of Shoreham Fort, at which he volunteers, and the Kianh Foundation, which helps Vietnamese people with birth defects and was set up his friend.

After that he will return to his home on Warwick Road for a ‘normal Christmas’ and a ‘very hot shower’, he said.

This is the third time he will do a ‘santa sea splash’ for charity and he is already a quarter of the way towards his £430 target.

To sponsor Simon, visit his justgiving page here

