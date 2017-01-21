Spacious detached chalet home

This spacious detached chalet property is in a superb location in south Goring.

The property, in Sea Lane, has flexible accommodation arranged over two floors and is offered chain free.

Ground floor accommodation comprises a hall, lounge, dining room, sitting room/bedroom, kitchen, bedroom one, WC and a shower room/WC.

On the first floor there are two further bedrooms and another shower room/WC.

Outside, the front garden has a raised lawn with patio area and adjacent driveway which leads to a garage.

The feature rear garden is mainly laid to lawn with a high degree of privacy, patio area and shed.

The property is within a few hundred yards of Mulberry shops, and Sea Lane Cafe and the seafront are at the end of the road.

Price £525,000 Freehold.

For more information contact Michael Jones, 100 George V Avenue, Goring, Worthing, BN11 5RP. Telephone 01903 505111 or email: goring@michaeljones.co.uk