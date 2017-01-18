Spacious Art Deco house

This spacious Art Deco detached house is situated within a conservation area in Goring.

The property, in Robson Road, is in a sought-after location close to shops in Goring Road and within the West Park School catchment area.

Ground floor accommodation comprises a storm porch, hall, lounge, dining room, refitted kitchen/diner, utility room and a bathroom/WC.

On the first floor there are three bedrooms (one with en-suite shower room/WC), a fourth bedroom/study, and a family bathroom/WC.

There is a another bedroom on the second floor, as well as a large roof terrace with far-reaching views of the South Downs.

Outside, there is a brick-paved driveway providing off-street parking for several vehicles.

The good-size landscaped rear garden has a raised terraced area leading down to two lawn areas, three side gates, a large garden shed and a greenhouse.

There is also an additional driveway accessed via double gates and with planning permission to erect a garage.

This well-presented family home is situated is a corner plot and is offered chain free.

Price £650,000 Freehold.

For more information contact Michael Jones on 01903 505111 or email: goring@michaeljones.co.uk