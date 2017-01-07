Smash-hit BBC show comes to town

A smash-hit BBC show will be coming to Littlehampton on Monday.

Long-running ratings success Antiques Road Trip is back on the road as antique experts compete to make the most money at auction. The programme is broadcast weekdays at 4.30pm on BBC One.

With a starting fund of £200 each, four pairs of rival antiquers go head-to-head in battle to seek out hidden gems in antique shops and make a profit at auction.

Driving the length and breadth of the country in an array of classic cars, the competing experts visit local historic and cultural sites, learning about the little known stories behind some of the greatest events in British history.

On Monday, January 9, antiquers Christina Trevanion and Mark Stacey will kick off their trip in Littlehampton to find a bargain. They will then tak their classic car north to an auction in Merseyside. The adventure continues in the Cotswolds, Cheshire, West Midlands and Birmingham before a final auction in Bolton, Lancashire.

Well known antique hunters Charles Hanson, Catherine Southon, Natasha Raskin, Paul Laidlaw, James Braxton and Raj Bisram also feature in the new series.

Viewers will follow the eight experts in their quest to make the most profit throughout the series as Charles buys an antique ear cleaner, Mark picks up a rocking chair that once belonged to a prince, Natasha hopes a train door will make a profit, militaria buff Paul finds some German Second World War maps of Britain in immaculate condition and Charles Hanson makes the biggest profit of the series with a rare cased pair of George III white metal and chased shoe buckles, circa 1785.

John Redshaw, series producer at STV Productions which makes the show, said: “Our much loved antiques experts are back on the road, searching high and low for weird and wonderful antiques. We’re thrilled to kick off 2017 with a new series of this hugely popular show which as always is full of laughs, friendly rivalries and lots of great characters.”

Antiques Road Trip has been hugely popular with BBC audiences, attracting audiences of over 3 million viewers.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.