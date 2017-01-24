Shoreham air crash recommendations accepted and implemented

All recommendations from an investigation into the Shoreham air crash have been accepted by the Civil Aviation Authority.

The CAA today published documents outlining the latest updates into the implementation of the 21 recommendations, most of which were issued last year.

A CAA spokesperson said: “We have been working on them as and when the recommendations came in and reviewing them in detail.

“We are continuing to work to implement the changes.”

Some of the recommendations have already been implemented, he said.

As well as taking on the recommendations from the AAIB, the CAA published their own review into airshow safety in April last year, the spokesperson said.

Eleven men lost their lives when a vintage Hawker Hunter jet crashed onto the A27 during a display at the airshow on Saturday, August 22, 2015.

