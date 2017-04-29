Sensory room opened in memory of late resident

Rustington care home Darlington Court has created a new sensory room in memory of a popular resident.

Harry Cheston was at the home, in The Leas, for four years and always enjoyed the sensory activities on offer, so the room is a fitting tribute.

It was created for the benefit of residents thanks to a generous donation from Harry’s family and friends.

Widow June Cheston and daughter Suzanne Westcott joined the Care UK team and residents for the official opening ceremony.

Fiona Wiederkehr, manager, said: “Harry was particularly fond of the many sensory activities we hold at Darlington Court, so it was an easy decision to use this thoughtful donation to make a sensory room.

“Harry was a much-loved resident at the home and we were delighted to name the room after him as the Cheston Suite. We had a lovely ceremony with June and Suzanne, and we’re grateful they could be here to open the new facilities.

“Different sights, sounds and materials can all help to improve mood, evoke memories and engage people living with dementia, and our new facilities will benefit residents for years to come. We would also like to pay tribute to Maisie Morris, whose kind donation allowed us to buy a beautifully lit willow tree for the sensory room.”

Staff carefully planned the room with the help of the resident maintenance man and lifestyle co-ordinators. Some of the residents were also involved, creating tactile boards in arts and crafts for the new suite.