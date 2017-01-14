Semi-detached extended two bed bungalow

This extended and well-presented two bedroom semi-detached bungalow is situated in a cul-de-sac in Shoreham.
The property, in Fairfield Close, has features and accommodation including a bay-fronted lounge, extended kitchen/dining room, two double bedrooms, refitted bathroom/WC, gas central heating, private driveway and rear garden.
Viewing comes highly recommended to appreciate what this property has to offer. Price £359,950.
For more information, or to book a viewing, contact Harrison Brant, 6 Brunswick Road, Shoreham, BN43 5WB. Telephone 01273 464642 or email: info@harrisonbrant.co.uk
