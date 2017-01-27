Semi-detached chalet-style home

This three bedroom semi-detached chalet-style bungalow is situated close to Lancing village centre.

The property, in Barfield Park, is close to amenities, including the railway station and A27.

Ground floor accommodation comprises an entrance hall, lounge/diner, bedroom, bathroom and large kitchen/sitting room.

On the first floor there is a master bedroom with Juliet balcony, third bedrooms and a bathroom.

Outside, there is plenty of off-road parking to the front and a large east-facing rear garden which is mainly laid to lawn with a decked area and large storage shed/workshop.

Price £400,000.

For more information, or to arrange a viewing, contact Jacobs Steel, 28 North Road, Lancing, BN15 9AB. Telephone 01903 750335 or email: lancing@jacobs-steel.co.uk