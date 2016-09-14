Seaside visitor centre was a heritage hit

The Look and Sea Centre opened its doors to hundreds of visitors over the weekend, as Heritage Open Days came to the venue for the first time.

The centre, on Surrey Street, joined thousands of other heritage spots across the country and invited visitors to explore local treasures of every age, style and function – and all for free.

Christine and Matthew Mulvenna visited the exhbition

Caroline Harwood, centre manager at the Look and Sea Centre said she was keen to sign up to Heritage Open Days, England’s biggest festival of history and culture, which is held annually in September over four days, to increase awareness of the centre.

She said: “We wanted people to see that the centre does not just have the popular Harbour Lights café, but is a heritage centre that tells the story of Littlehampton.

“Above our exhibition is our two-storey viewing tower, which gives a 360 degree view of West Sussex, reaching Arundel, Chichester and the South Downs – and this is a jewel in the crown for us.”

Up to five hundred people came to the open days, held from Thursday to Sunday, which Caroline said was a ‘huge success’.

Littlehampton Museum curator Kathleen Lawther who gave a heritage talk on the Body Shop during the open day

“We will definitely be participating again, and I would like to thank manager Alice Finnigan, who organised the heritage days,” she added.

Thursday saw The Silk Road Writers read a selection of poetry, which demonstrated the ‘sometimes complicated relationship between England and Europe.’

On Friday, Littlehampton Museum curator Kathleen Lawther gave a heritage talk on the history of the museum and peckish visitors were able to indulge in historical dishes on the cafe’s specials menu.

Special highlights included a display from the RNLI, a display of goods and items from the Body Shop, and a Punch and Judy display.

More than 40,000 volunteers join in the festival, first established in 1994.

