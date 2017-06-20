Seafront regeneration ideas backed amid coach concern

Conceptual designs outlining how Littlehampton seafront could be regenerated have received the backing of councillors.

Arun District Council’s Littlehampton regeneration sub-committee endorsed the ideas, put out to public consultation in March.

The design proposals, which include landscaping, leisure facilities and the potential for new concessions, were largely welcomed at last Wednesday’s meeting.

Beach ward councillor Dr James Walsh said: “We are not approving a design scheme or any of the conceptual drawings in the scheme. They are there to give an illustration. It is very important the public understand that.

“The funding is the key to it because it is not going to happen if we don’t get the funding.”

About 300 responses were received to the consultation, held over three weeks.

The idea of an ‘active hub’ featuring five-a-side football pitches received 68 per cent support, as did an extension of the Lion’s Den play area.

Stopping coaches parking in Banjo Road, providing new drop off and parking points and exploring new concessions in their place received 62 per cent support.

But councillors raised concerns, with Dr Walsh insisting the coach and minibus trade was crucial to businesses like Harbour Park.

“Banjo Road is a great opportunity for this council. It does provide a very, very modest revenue but it could be significantly more,” said Arun head of economy Denise Vine.

“We are feeling significant financial difficulty and we have a responsibility to look for every significant revenue stream that we can.

“A coach park on a seafront is not a good use of that.”

Chairman Norman Dingemans revised the recommendation calling for the designs to be approved, adding a request for a further review of parking provision for cars and coaches.