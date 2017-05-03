Scout group ‘over the moon’ with nomination

The 1st Rustington Scout Group have said they are ‘over the moon’ after being nominated as the charity to support at this year’s Supercar Track Day at Goodwood.

They were chosen after their fundraising campaign raised more than £2,000 to help repair their minibuses that were vandalised earlier this year.

Peter Saywell of Saywell International – the organisers of the event – read about their plight in the Gazette in January prompting him to nominate the group for the event on Saturday, May 13.

Two buses belonging to the Scout Group were found with smashed interior and exterior lights and without wheels on January 26.

The incident was reported to the police before they managed to raise £2,090 to help fund repairs.

Jo Lecuyer from the 1st Rustington Scout group said: “Our entire scout group is simply over the moon.

“Mr Saywell first approached my mother-in-law about the nomination after reading about the vandalism in the Littlehampton Gazette.

“We have over 200 members at 1st Rustington Scout Group (two beaver scout colonies, two cub scout packs, two scout troops and an explorer scout unit). Our minibuses are simply an essential resource for all our members, as we need them every single week, transporting children to and from meetings, activities, community events, parades and camps.

“We cannot thank Mr Saywell enough for this amazing opportunity.”

The Supercar Track Day is free to attend running from 9am to 5pm, featuring the world’s top car models.

People are invited to bring a picnic, enjoy the entertainment and make a donation to the scout group.