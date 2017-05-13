Science day extravaganza for primary school pupils

A Chichester academy has welcomed primary school pupils to a science day extravaganza.

Students and teachers at Ormiston Six Villages Academy invited Year Five and Six pupils from local schools to their science event, which was hosted as part of introducing the pupils to secondary school life.

Year 10 student Juliette Feast with pupils from Aldingbourne Primary School

The day involved a range of experiments, as well as the opportunity for the younger pupils to experience the academy’s laboratories.

Shaun Taylor, head of science at Ormiston Six Villages Academy, was assisted by Year 10 students who helped to kick off the day with an experiment to examine how acids react with metals. Students also had the chance to light magnesium to see the effect it had when ignited – the same effect which occurs in fireworks.

This was followed by an experiment to test everyday acids and alkalis in an open environment. Students were told little about the practical; instead they had to use their own scientific skills and knowledge to find out the pH of everyday items.

The day came to a close with an experiment to examine what happens when zinc metal is added to sodium hydroxide. Copper coins were plated in zinc and, when heated gently, turned silver and gold colours.

Head of science, Shaun Taylor, demonstrating safety when using a Bunsen burner

The experiments carried out on the day applied scientific theory that the pupils had been taught to every day scenarios and were designed to engage, enthuse and excite their imaginations.

Pupils were excited about the opportunity to experience a real life state of the art laboratory, and reported back to their schools afterwards.

Shaun Taylor said: “It was fantastic to have the primary school pupils join us to take part in our Science Day. They showed so much enthusiasm and I was impressed with their ability to ask intelligent questions to find out more about the experiments.

“I’m also extremely proud of my Year 10 helpers who were eager to show off their scientific knowledge. It was fantastic to see how keen my students were to engage with the younger pupils; encouraging them to get excited about the science they were carrying out. We can’t wait for the next opportunity to invite local primary school pupils to show off the excellent scientific facilities we have here at Ormiston Six Villages Academy.”

