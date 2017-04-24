Schoolboy is close to target for epic parkrun challenge

Littlehampton boy George Bryant-Nichols has set himself an epic running challenge.

The 12-year-old is well on his way to achieving his target of raising £500 for Chestnut Tree House children’s hospice.

George and his mum Lyn Bryant-Nichols at Bognor Regis Parkrun

George, a year-seven pupil at Sompting Abbotts Preparatory School, will run a total of 50 parkruns, which each cover a distance of 5k around the park, before he finishes.

Mum Lyn Bryant-Nichols said: “George does love running and we run parkrun together at Hotham Park in Bognor every Saturday. He has run 31 parkruns and raised £439 so far.

“When he started running, I used to have to encourage him to keep going, now he runs off and leaves me.

“This isn’t the first time George has run for Chestnut Tree House. When he was nine, he raised £80 by asking friends and family to sponsor him running three laps round Broadwater Green. Then last year, he raised £93 by running the Worthing Mini Mile as part of the Worthing Half Marathon.”

George and his sister Millie handing out medals at Littlehampton 10k

George ran 18 parkruns last year and hopes to reach his 50 milestone by the autumn. When he started out, he wanted to beat his personal best of 28:28 and achieved that goal three weeks ago.

As well as the parkruns, he has done some more formal races, including the children’s 3k race along Worthing seafront while his mum ran the Worthing Half Marathon in February.

On May 7, George and his mum will be running the Wisborough Green 5k together and then Lyn will go on to complete the 10k race alone, as George is not old enough to run the full race.

George learned about the work of the hospice at school and it has been a charity close to his heart ever since.

He has also helped out at a number of fundraising events with his sister Millie, including handing out medals at the Littlehampton 10k last summer.

Visitwww.justgiving.com/fundraising/George-Bryant-Nichols to make a donation.

