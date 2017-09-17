Safe in Sussex project Amber House is given helping hand

The team operating a safe place for those experiencing domestic abuse were delighted when staff from The Body Shop offered them a helping hand.

Amber House, the lastest project from Safe in Sussex, is set to open in Littlehampton this Autumn. Staff from The Body Shop in Littlehampton decided to show their support by helping decorate the building.

Amber House will offer a new approach to supporting people experiencing domestic abuse at the earliest stage possible. Instead of a refuge hidden in the community, Amber House will be visible and recognisable, and able to offer a full range of services all under one roof. The aim is to stop domestic abuse through working with the whole family.

Jimmy Beenie, from The Body Shop, organised a total of 60 staff volunteers from all departments to give their time to help paint both the house and the drop-in centre. This not only speeded up the proposed opening time for Amber House, but also meant Safe in Sussex could then also use precious funds in other vital areas of the project.

The house has been converted into living accommodation for up to five women, with a shared lounge area, large kitchen and family bathrooms. Amber House also benefits from a small, courtyard garden area leading to a drop-in centre with private meeting space for confidential discussions.

Jimmy said: “It was really great to be able to get involved in such a worthwhile cause, and all of our volunteers were keen to play their part in making the project a success for our local area.”

For more information visit www.safeinsussex.co.uk.

