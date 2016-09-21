Rustington reaps great results

Rustington received an impressive set of results at the Annual Awards Ceremony for the South and South East in Bloom Competition, held at the Fernham Hall in Fareham.

On September 14, Rustington was presented with a Gold Award in the Village/Town Centre Category for the third year running.

The Hidden Twitten receives a National Certificate of Distinction

Rustington-in-Bloom was also the recipient of the West Sussex Award for the entry with the highest marks.

In the ‘It’s Your Neighbourhoods’ Category, the Methodist Church Garden received a ‘Thriving’ Award, with Rustington Hall, Oakhurst Gardens, The Chaucery Memorial and The Hidden Twitten each receiving Outstanding Awards. A Britain in Bloom National Certificate of Distinction was also awarded to The Hidden Twitten.

Certificates of Excellence were awarded to groups, clubs, organisations and individuals for their contributions towards the success of the Rustington entry in the In-Bloom Campaign. The Members of the Rustington-in-Bloom Committee, in partnership with the Parish Council, organised the 2016 campaign. Special thanks are conveyed to Ferring Nurseries, Arun District Council Cleansing, Parks and Car Parks Departments, and officers from the District Council.

The Rustington-in-Bloom award

