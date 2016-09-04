Rustington couple set to support Chestnut Tree House 10k run

A couple from Rustington have spoken about helping the Chestnut Tree House 10k run run smoothly.

While the runners pound the pavements in aid of the children’s hospice, behind the scenes, another army of people will be quietly working away to make sure the day runs smoothly.

Rosemary and Martin Cornish have manned a water station for the last four years and enjoy it so much they now get eight of their friends involved.

The pair first helped out when their daughter Zoe, 35, ran and as she has continued to take part, so too have Martin, 66, and his wife.

Rosemary, 64, said: “It’s great fun and we enjoy it. The atmosphere on the day is wonderful and working with a team of friends we have a bit of a laugh. Equally it’s tremendous fun when the runners are coming past, it’s lovely to cheer them on.

“Apart from that and supporting Zoe it’s a small thing we can do to help Chestnut Tree House. If a lot of people do a little bit it makes a difference.”

The 10k is one of the most important and long-standing fundraising events in the charity’s calendar. Chestnut Tree House, which supports children and young people in Sussex and South East Hampshire with life-shortening conditions, relies heavily on community support as it receives less than 7 per cent central government funding towards its £3.5 million yearly care costs.

Rosemary said: “It’s a very well organised event and the volunteers are well supported. It’s a small commitment that helps raise a lot of money for a great cause.”

Volunteers are a large part of the event, in its 13th year in 2016, and organisers are now calling for more helpers to sign up.

There are a variety of volunteer roles, from manning water stations, to handing out medals and marshalling the route.

“For more information call 01903 706326 or email fundraising-volunteers@stbh.org.uk. To register to run visit www.chestnut-tree-house.org.uk/10k.

