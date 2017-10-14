Rotary Club shows support for Schools Art Project

Littlehampton Rotary Club were pleased to welcome Madeleine Vaughan to its recent meeting at the Vardar Restaurant.

Madeleine, school business management adviser from the West Sussex County Council, was the organiser of this year’s School Art Project.

This project orientates around an event encouraging youngsters to experiment with art and painting techniques.

The Rotary Club has been supporting this worthwhile cause for the past 17 years.

Club president Keith Green presented Madeline Vaughan with a cheque for £500.

The club has also been working in partnership with the Local Authority’s county art advisor and the archives and exhibitions officer of the Littlehampton Museum,

The art advisor supports young people with a workshop using suggested materials and techniques.

The School Art Project has a selected theme each year and it demonstrates the artistic abilities of the children of Littlehampton, some of whom are as young as six.

Littlehampton Rotary Club aims to work in partnerships with schools, the local authority.

The museum also promotes Rotary as a active participant in the community.