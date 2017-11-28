Roll up, roll up, the circus is in town

I was so excited when I was invited along to review Squire’s Garden Centre’s Christmas circus.

I hadn’t been to the circus since I was much younger, so I was looking forward to reliving all those childhood memories.

The circus is held in a big top next to the Washington garden centre, and is hosted by Ringmaster Ros with Pip the clown.

It also features a host of highly skilled performers, including a hula hooper, extreme juggler, aerial hoop artist and at the end, the children get a very special treat when Santa appears with Boris the amazing dancing polar bear.

For an hour, I was completely mesmerised, and my daughter, aged three, absolutely loved it. She was clapping along, and was wowed by all the high flying stunts.

The Christmas show we saw is on until December 24, and then from December 27 to 31, there will be a traditional circus.

There are shows throughout the day, and tickets cost between £10 and £12.

To book, visit www.squiresgardencentres.co.uk.

Squire’s Garden Centre is in London Road, Washington.