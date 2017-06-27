Road closures planned for West Sussex

The following are the planned road closures in the coming weeks across West Sussex in order to carry out repairs and related work.
Hammerwood Road, Ashurst Wood. Replace gas main, connections and services. Road Closure. Until July 3.
Station Road, Billingshurst. Remove scrap rail. Road Closure. June 27-30.
Cowfold Road, Bolney. Bridge inspection of Bolney Flyover. Overnight Road Closure. June 30 - July 1.
Steyning Bypass, Bramber. Replace deck expansion joints and replace the road surface. Road Closure. Until July 3.
Kingsmead Avenue, Chichester. Amend existing roundabout to road junction. Road Closure. July 10 - September 1.
Horsemere Green Lane, Climping. Traffic management scheme (traffic islands and reduced speed limit). Road Closure. Until July 25.
Fleming Way, Crawley. Lay water communication pipe and install meter to serve office block. Road Closure. July 3-21.
Green Lane, Donnington. Access underground BT structures for new customer connection. Road Closure. July 3-6.
Dodsley Lane, Easebourne. Tree works. Road Closure. July 4-18.
Middle Row, East Grinstead. Lay BT duct to facilitate spine cabling works. Road Closure. July 10-21.
Park Lane, Lindfield Rural. Lay new drinking water main and connect to main already laid. Road Closure. Until August 14.
Rackham Street, Parham. BT street cabinet and power installation. Road Closure. July 12-25.
Rickmans Lane, Plaistow. New foul water connection. Road Closure. July 3-7.
Wimland Road, Rusper. Level crossing maintenance. Road Closure. July 8-17.
Smithers Hill Lane, Shipley. Carriageway edge repair. Road Closure. July 3.
Station Road, Southwater. Installation of new foul water sewer. Road Closure. Until August 22.
Bridgefoot Lane, Stedham with Iping. New gully, carriageway repair and ditch clearance. Road Closure. July 10-14.
Burpham Road, Warningcamp. Access underground BT structure to provide service. Overnight Road Closure. July 10-12.
Steyning Road, West Grinstead. Replace road markings and road studs. Road Closure. July 4/5.
Rookwood Lane, West Wittering. New culvert and ditch clearance as part of Operation Watershed. Road Closure. July 13-17.
Sheepwash Lane, West Wittering. New culvert and ditch clearance as part of Operation Watershed. Road Closure. July 10-12.
Findon Road 185 To 211, Worthing. Install BT joint box and lay duct. Road Closure. July 3-7.
