RNLI rescues child from drifting boat

A child was among three people rescued by the Littlehampton lifeboat yesterday after their boat’s engine broke down.

The volunteer crew of Littlehampton lifeboat station were paged at 1.37pm yesterday.

Arriving at the scene the crew found a 23ft boat with three males on-board, one adult, one teenager and one child that had suffered engine failure.

The boat was adrift half a mile west of the harbour entrance.

Littlehampton RNLI’s Atlantic 85 lifeboat Renée Sherman and volunteer crew launched at 1.43pm and headed out into a moderate sea in fine weather conditions.

On arrival at the scene the lifeboat came alongside the casualty and the lifeboat crew rigged a tow line in preparation for its recovery, and then set course back to the harbour where it was safely secured at Littlehampton Marina.

The lifeboat returned to the station at 2.41pm where it was refuelled and made ready for service.