Ride out raises hundreds for appeal

More than 60 Masonic and non-Masonic motorcycle riders and pillions met for the Sussex Motorcycling Lodge No 9871’s Tercentenary ride out.

The sun shone for the riders, who came from far and wide across Sussex from Hastings to Chichester and even from London and Surrey, as they celebrated 300 years of Craft Freemasonry.

More than £800 was successfully raised for the Sussex for Sussex charity appeal.

The proceeds support many charitable causes within the Sussex community.

The ride departed from Whiteways Lodge Cafe in Arundel at 10, and following a ride through the Sussex countryside, arrived at Sinnis Motorcycles in Portslade to assemble for a very unique group photo. Riders and bikes were arranged into the shape of the Square and Compasses, and an aerial photograph was taken from a professional drone.

Following the group photo shoot, the riders proceeded on to Shoreham Airport for a few well earned refreshments.

Sussex Motorcycling Lodge No 9871 has extended its thanks to several groups for their time and assistance in making the ride out possible, including West Sussex Advanced Motorcycles, Serv Sussex, Purple Signs in Goring, Photec Studios in Worthing, Chandlers BMW Bikes in Portslade, Sinnis Motorcycles in Portslade, Whiteways Cafe in Bury Hill, Brighton City Airport in Shoreham, and the Charmandean Centre in Worthing.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.