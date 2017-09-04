Revived bus service is extended thanks to deceased resident

A revived bus service has been extended thanks to a Rustington resident who sadly passed away before he could ride it.

An extended number 12 service was reinstated on Monday, thanks to Compass Travel, Rustington Parish Council, Rustington Chamber of Trade and Commerce and Store Property Investments.

The route will reconnect residents with Littlehampton Swimming & Sports Centre in Sea Road, Sainsbury’s in Rustington, and the Aldi and Next superstores in Manor Retail Park, Rustington.

The extension of the route to include Worthing Road was thanks to Rustington resident Richard Mann, who lobbied the parish council for many years.

The council was planning to ask him to be the first passenger to board the bus, but sadly Mr Mann passed away in August.

Parish councillor Alison Cooper said: “We are delighted that we are able to bring the route back, which is the only bus link to Littlehampton Swimming and Sports Centre.”

The route will run for six months, with the option to extend it if it proves popular.

Compass Travel managing director, Chris Chatfield urged people to use the service.

Visit compass-travel.co.uk for the new timetable.

If you are a friend or relative of Richard Mann, we would like to speak to you to write a tribute. Please email news@littlehamptongazette.co.uk or call 01903 282 377.