REVIEW: Whitney – Queen of the Night at the Theatre Royal, Brighton

Wow! I don’t think I’ve ever seen such a lively crowd in a theatre than I the one I saw in Brighton last Saturday night.

The Theatre Royal was packed for the show Whitney – Queen of the Night and it was obvious to see that among the audience were some superfans of the late Whitney Houston and her music.

The atmosphere was electric as the lead Shanice Smith (Shan Smile) belted out hit after hit with her sensational, spine-tingling voice.

The concept was simple – a journey through Whitney’s musical career – but the outcome was captivating. From the anecdotes, the glitzy and jawdropping costume changes, the musicians, the backing singers and Shanice at the helm, it was a thrilling show to see.

The crowd was more like those I’ve seen at an arena concert as opposed to a theatre but who could blame them for whooping, cheering, shouting out their appreciation and dancing in their seats.

I’ve always liked Whitney Houston’s music but hadn’t really listend to any lately so for me it was a real trip back in time. Isn’t it funny how all of the words come flooding back when you hear a song again after years. The show also made me realise just how versatile and gifted Whitney Houston was.

All of the top hits were included, from the power ballads One Moment in Time, I Will Always Love You and The Greatest Love to the classic pop tunes like I Wanna Dance with Somebody and I’m Every Woman. There was also the RnB songs like My Love is Yor Love and the unforgettable When you Believe which Whitney recorded with Mariah Carey for the film The Prince of Eygpt. In the show, Shanice sang the duet with her younger sister, who was one of her backing singer and is clearly another star in the making.

Superfan or not, this is a show not to be missed.

The day after the Whitney show, I took my daughter to see something a little different – Sing-along-a Frozen. You can read that review here. http://www.brightonandhoveindependent.co.uk/whats-on/theatre-and-comedy/review-frozen-sing-along-a-at-brighton-theatre-royal-1-8249455





