Reverend’s call to unite against terrorism as help group launched

A reverend has given a rallying cry for people of all faiths to unite against terrorism as he launches a new help group.

Littlehampton Baptist Church in Fitzalan Road, Littlehampton, launched the People In Need group on June 1. It aims to listen to people’s problems and then get in touch with the relevant authority which can help them further.

The Rev Martin Seymour, church pastor, said the group is focusing on becoming known in the community.

He said: “We are going to be compassionate, sensitive, non-judgemental, and our main commitment is that we will care and find a way forward.”

The Rev Seymour said the work of their group had been brought into sharp relief by the recent terror attacks in Manchester and London.

He said: “The main thing on people’s minds at the moment is terrorist activity. But if you are already feeling low about debt problems, or problems in your domestic life, when the country itself is on edge it makes your problems heavier to carry.”

Before he joined the Littlehampton church in February, the Rev Seymour held several posts in London.

He was the Metropolitan Police chaplain in Bexley Heath during the 7/7 bombings in 2005, and later worked with Jewish, Muslim, Sikh and Buddist faith leaders to sign a document of unity in the wake of the attacks. He said: “We found areas that we had in common: understanding, tolerance and supporting one another in times like these.

“I think it is important to highlight what we have in common rather than concentrate on what divides us and those who are determined to divide us.”

The group takes place every Thursday at the church between 10am and midday. For details, call 01903 717 961.