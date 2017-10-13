Report acts of hate crime to council

Help West Sussex County Council (WSCC) by reporting hate incidents and hate crimes in our communities.

WSCC commissions a Hate Incident Support Service from a national charity called Victim Support.

The service offers a safe place to report hate incidents and hate crimes, and can provide victims and witnesses with a range of practical and emotional support.

A spokesman said: “Hate incidents are actions or words that are targeted at a person because the perpetrator is hostile or prejudiced towards the victim’s disability, race or ethnicity, religion or belief, sexual orientation, or transgender status. When the actions or words also amount to a criminal offence, it becomes a hate crime.

“Don’t put up with hate incidents and hate crimes – get support to deal with what has happened to you or someone you know.”

Call 0808 168 9274 or email sussexhateincidentreport@victimsupport.org.uk.