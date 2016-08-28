Registration for second South Downs Trek

Registration has now opened for the second South Downs Trek, a challenging 21 mile walk across the South Downs for St Barnabas House.

This year’s event, which coincides with Hospice Care Week, takes place on Saturday, October 8.

Open to both men and women, the trek starts at Devil’s Dyke and takes in the scenery of the South Downs National Park, before finishing at St Barnabas House.

Registration for this year’s South Downs Trek is £25 per person, which includes a fundraising pack, South Downs Trek t-shirt, transportation to the start of the route, lunch, refreshment stops en route, a souvenir medal and a glass of bubbly on completion of the trek.

Participants are being asked to raise a minimum sponsorship of £250.

Call 01903 706354 for more information or register at www.stbh.org.uk/soutdownstrek.

