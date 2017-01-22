Refurbished bungalow

This rarely available detached bungalow is situated close to the beach and greensward in south Rustington.

The property, in Mariners Walk, has been extended and completely refurbished and modernised.

Accommodation comprises a spacious entrance hall, lounge and dining room both with double opening French doors to the rear garden, refitted new kitchen with fitted appliances including double electric oven and microwave, fridge/freezer, washing machine and dishwasher; master bedroom with new en-suite shower room/WC, two further bedrooms and a new bathroom/WC.

Outside there is a large west-facing rear garden which is mainly laid to lawn with a decked area and all new fencing.

To the front there is a lawned garden and new private driveway leading to the attached garage with up-and-over door and personal door to rear garden.

Features include new gas central heating, new floor coverings, double glazing, redecorated throughout, new kitchen and bathrooms and no onward chain.

Mariners Walk leads directly to the greensward and seafront and is off Sutton Avenue, which in turn leads into Broadmark Lane.

Price £520,000 Freehold.

For more information contact Hawke and Metcalfe, 104 The Street, Rustington, BN16 3NJ. Telephone 01903 850450 or email: sales@hawkemetcalfe.co.uk