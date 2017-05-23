Reds boss sends thoughts to Manchester victims

Crawley Town FC’s new boss has taken to social media to send his prayers to the victims of the Manchester attack.

Harry Kewell, 38, who was named head coach of the Reds today (May 23), wrote on Twitter: “My thoughts and prayers go out to all those involved in last nights terror attack.. #Manchester #WeStandTogether”

Greater Manchester Police has confirmed 22 people died and at least 59 were injured after an explosion outside an Ariana Grande concert last night (May 22).

Mr Kewell’s sentiments were shared by England and Sussex cricketer Danielle Wyatt, who was at the concert at Manchester Arena.

Writing on Twitter, she reassured her followers that she was safe and thanked them for their messages.

She said: “Was at the concert enjoying myself like many others - thoughts with victims & families. #WeStandTogether”