Redecorated family home

This redecorated three bedroom family home in Rustington is within walking distance of shops and the seafront in Rustington.
The property, in Wolstenbury Road, has accommodation comprising a lounge/diner, modern refitted kitchen, three bedrooms and a bathroom.
The property also benefits from gas central heating, double glazed windows and garage.
Fees: £1,350 deposit, £110pp referencing, £190 admin.
Some restrictions apply – no smokers, no pets, full-time working. Available immediately.
Rent: £900pcm.
For more information contact Cooper Adams Estate Agents, 35 Sea Road, East Preston, BN16 1JN. Telephone 01903 770055 or email: property@cooper-adams.com
