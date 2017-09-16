Record number of runners in Littlehampton 10k for hospice

A record-breaking number of people took part in the Littlehampton10k run for Chestnut Tree House children’s hospice.

Littlehampton welcomed 1,450 runners who came to take part in the fundraising event on Sunday.

The annual run, now in its 14th year, has been running almost as long as Chestnut Tree House, which opened in November 2003, making it one of the charity’s most important fundraisers.

Taking place on Littlehampton beach promenade, with the route passing through residential Littlehampton, Rustington and Mewsbrook Park, the 10k run attracted a variety of participants, from individuals and groups of friends to corporate groups and running clubs. Attire ranged from sportswear and hi-vis vests to a team dressed as characters from Toy Story.

This year, the Littlehampton 10k sold out and there were no on-the-day entries available. Among the runners were a team of more than 100 people forming ‘Team Essie’ – led by Lorna and Steve Cobbett, inspired by their triplet daughter, Essie, who sadly passed away in August this year. Dressed in bespoke ‘Team Essie’ red t-shirts, the 119 runners have raised over £16,500 so far by taking part in the event.

The race kicked off at 9:30am, after a warm-up by Sarah from Freedom Leisure and More Radio, and a few words from the director of Children’s Services at Chestnut Tree House, Linda Perry, and the mayor of Littlehampton Town Council, cllr Billy Blanchard-Cooper.

Andrew McCaskill of Lancing was the first person to the cross the finish line.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.littlehamptongazette.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/LittlehamptonGazette

3) Follow us on Twitter @LhamptonGazette

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Littlehampton Gazette - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.