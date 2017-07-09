Puddle Ducks pyjama swim raises awareness of water safety

Young swimmers have been helping to raise awareness of water safety by wearing their pyjamas during their Puddle Ducks lessons.

In support of Learn to Swim Week, children from swim school Puddle Ducks Hampshire and West Sussex took part in a week long event where babies and children attend lessons dressed in their pyjamas, which helps them to learn water safety and survival skills.

The Swimming Teachers’ Association (STA) organise an annual water safety campaign, Learn to Swim Week, which aims to encourage people to learn to swim, but also to do so safely.

A recent study on behalf of the Chief Fire Officers Association identified that ‘44 per cent of people who drown had no intention of entering the water in the first place’ which suggests they weren’t taking part in a water based activity, and were fully clothed at the time.

Alison Merrett from Puddle Ducks said: “The STA is a leading UK charity dedicated to the teaching of swimming, lifesaving and survival techniques. Here at Puddle Ducks we understand how fantastic swimming is and how important it is to swim safely. During our PJ Week all parents, children, teachers and even our poolside assistants are encouraged to wear their pyjamas!

“As statistics show a large percentage of people who drown, enter the water accidentally, which creates a different situation and feeling in the water. So wearing pyjamas provides a good indication of what it would be like to be fully clothed in the water, should they ever be in that situation. This is a great way of teaching our babies and children important lifesaving skills in a fun and relaxed environment.”

Puddle Ducks provides award-winning swimming programmes for 0-10 year-olds. Taught by experts, they focus on teaching independent swimming in a nurturing environment with individually tailored activities to suit all abilities. For more information on the classes available at Puddle Ducks call 07837 715937.

