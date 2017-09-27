Power cut traps mum in her own home and ruins Christmas

A mother was trapped upstairs for more than a day by a power cut and now says Christmas is ruined too.

A fault with Tina Thornley’s pay-as-you-go power meter meant she could not top up her power supply on Friday.

But when she called Ecotricity, which provides the power to her Goring home, she said they told her to wait for the power to run out and then ring back.

Tina, 49, who lives in Mulberry Lane, said: “The power ran out on Saturday afternoon.

“There was just nothing I could do.”

Tina spent the weekend calling various emergency numbers for Ecotricity to no avail.

She was without power for more than 36 hours until Monday morning.

This left Tina trapped on the first floor of her house because her stair lift would not work.

What is more, she said the lengthy power cut stopped her freezer.

Tina said it ruined £300 food she had bought early for her family for the holidays in order to spread the cost.

She said: “I think we have just lost Christmas.”

Two of her koi carp also died when their tank lost power.

A spokesman for Ecotricity said: “We take any reports like this seriously, and will contact the customer to discuss their concerns.”