Poppy Appeal will launch in Littlehampton thanks to fantastic fundraising

Thanks to our town’s brilliant fundraising efforts, Littlehampton has been chosen to launch The Poppy Appeal in West Sussex.

Since October, Littlehampton has raised more than £22,000 for The Poppy Appeal, the Royal British Legion’s biggest fundraising campaign held each November.

Deputy Poppy Appeal organiser Charlotte Wright said: “It is absolutely fantastic news for us, it’s brilliant. Over the last few years our collection totals have gone up and we have had brilliant support from everyone in Littlehampton.

“All the public are out to support us and they give so generously.

“It is brilliant to give something back to these people that are defending our country.”

The launch will take place in Littlehampton High Street at 10am on Sunday, with special guests including Deputy Lord Lieutenant Major Tom Wye.

Charlotte has been a volunteer for six years and it holds a special place in her heart. Her grandfather Paul Wrightwas in the RAF and was a prisoner of war during the Second World War.

The money raised from the sale of the appeal’s iconic paper poppies goes towards helping war veterans, their families and members of the armed forces.

The Littlehampton Poppy Appeal organisers would also like a few more ex-service or serving personnel to help during the appeal, particularly from Saturday, November 4 to Saturday, November 11, including weekday evenings.

To get involved, call Poppy Appeal organiser Derek Moore on 01903 714 930, or call Charlotte on 01903 723 683.