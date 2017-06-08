Will West Sussex Tories keep their seats?

Seven of the eight Conservative MPs before the election are re-standing again in West Sussex, with most defending large majorities.
If the UKIP vote drops sharply as expected who will benefit, and will any of the other parties run the Tories close?
Seven of the eight Conservative MPs before the election are re-standing again in West Sussex, with most defending large majorities.
If the UKIP vote drops sharply as expected who will benefit, and will any of the other parties run the Tories close?
By registering you are agreeing to the terms and conditions. of the website.{* traditionalRegistration_captcha *}
Registering with Littlehampton Gazette means you're ok with our terms and conditions.
By registering you are agreeing to the Terms and Conditions of the website.
Email is already registered with OtherSite. You'll be able to use the same account on current Site. Alternatively, you can create a new account with another email address.
Enter your postcode so we can keep you up-to-date with the latest local news and exciting deals.
is already registered with . You will be able to use the same account on . Alternatively, you can create a new account with another email address.