RESULT: Tories hold Worthing West against Labour challenge

Conservative Sir Peter Bottomley held his seat in Worthing West, seeing off a challenge from Labour.

Longstanding politican Sir Peter called for inclusiveness in his acceptance speech, and congratulated his fellow candidates on their campaigns.

The veteran tory secured 30,181 votes, giving him a comfortable majority in the seat he has held since its creation in 1997.

There was surprise at the Labour Result however, with Rebecca Cooper polling 18,091 votes – an stunning increase of more than 10,000 votes.

Sir Peter said: “The remarkable thing is how pencil marks on a piece of paper can and should be more important than young people running around with knives or guns.

“I think that we’ve all been affected by this in the last few weeks.

“I think we can congratulate ourselves for our respect in this community for each other.

“As Member of Parliament again I am aware of my responsibilites locally, nationally and internationally.

“I want to concentrate on inclusiveness.”

Rebecca Cooper said: “I agree with Peter, we all have to work together.

“Let us work together for the good of the country.”

Lib Dem Hazel Thorpe described her party as one ‘which is growing’.

She added: “It is due to the fact that the people ave been determined to get their vote into the ballot box.”

Results in full:

Rebecca Cooper (Labour) 18,091

Peter Bottomley (Conservatives) 30,181

Hazel Thorpe (Lib Dems) 2,982

Ben Cornish (Green Party) 1,614

Mark Withers (UKIP) 1,635