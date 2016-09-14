MP praised for ‘sitting in solemn and reflective manner’ in Commons by speaker

Bognor Regis and Littlehampton’s MP has been praised for ‘sitting in a solemn and reflective manner’ in the House of Commons by speaker John Bercow.

Schools minister Nick Gibb was on the front bench during a debate held yesterday (Monday September 12) centring on controversial plans by the Government to reintroduce grammar schools.

John Bercow, speaker of the House of Commons, praised Nick Gibb for 'sitting in a solemn and reflective manner' (photo from parliament.tv). SUS-160913-152437001

Education Secretary Justine Greening was answering questions in the Commons when Mr Bercow stopped her to criticise MPs for ‘chuntering from a sedentary position’.

Mr Bercow said: “We should try to set a good example. What is required is the statesmanlike demeanour personified by the minister for schools, the honourable member for Bognor Regis and Littlehampton, who is sitting in a solemn and reflective manner.”

Ms Greening added: “My honourable friend the minister for schools is, indeed, one of the principal reasons behind why school reform in our education system has delivered better outcomes for so many children.”

