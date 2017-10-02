Library ‘closure’ policy to be re-examined after concerns

A policy which plunged the future of a village library into doubt will be re-examined after concerns were raised by a developer and a parish council.

Centrally-located Angmering Library could be closed in favour of an unmanned service as part of a major housing development in the north of the village, according to the Arun Local Plan’s current policy.

But questions over the logic of the suggestion were expressed last Wednesday during scrutiny of the plan. Conversations after the meeting suggest the library will not be closed.

Adam Ross, representing developers Rydon and Gleeson, said: “I don’t understand the logic of closing a centrally-located library with one on the edge of the village. It is already in a highly accessibly location.”

The local plan sets out a list of improvements to be sought to accompany major developments. The Angmering North development is earmarked for 800 dwellings.

The plan seeks to ‘replace’ the existing library with a ‘tier seven provision in a community building’ – a pick-up point not manned by library staff.

Speaking after the examination, Angmering Parish Council clerk Rob Martin said: “A subsequent conversation between the parish chairman and a senior manager in the library service has confirmed that this is not the county policy and there is no intention to shut Angmering Library and that this was to be treated as an additional provision.”

A West Sussex County Council spokesman said the policy required rewording.

“We support the wording in the policy that we would be keen to ‘explore opportunities to provide library access in a community building’,” they said.

“The reference to ‘replace existing library’ is within an Arun District Council supporting document to the local plan and we have asked for this to be updated to reflect the policy.”