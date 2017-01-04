Funding on offer for summer sport and art activities in Littlehampton

Funding for summer holiday activities has been made available to groups and clubs in Littlehampton.

Littlehampton Town Council has launched its SPACE Grant scheme for 2017 to financially support organisations that provide sports or arts based summer holiday activities for young people aged eight to 17.

Last year, the grants funded tennis sessions, Chalk at the Pebbles, steel pan workshops, dance sessions and a soccer school.

Billy Blanchard-Cooper, chairman of the community resources committee, said: “SPACE Grants are a great opportunity for local clubs and groups to reach out to young people and encourage them to try something new.

“We hope to fund as many initiatives as we can to provide fun activities throughout the summer.”

Applications will be considered from groups based in Littlehampton or those that operate a service within the town.

The town council will help to promote the summer holiday sessions via its website and social media channels.

Groups or clubs that could give local children a chance to learn a new sport or get creative should contact Littlehampton Town Council on 01903 732062 for an application form or visit www.littlehampton-tc.gov.uk for more information.

Applications are invited until January 27, 2017.

Those that encourage the engagement of new participants will be favoured and no grant will be considered for private, commercial or closed clubs, societies and organisations.

