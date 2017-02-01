Extra support for parents and carers of SEND children

Parents or carers of young people with special educational needs and disabilities can now access a new series of webinars offering information on support services, discounts, and activities in West Sussex.

The first set will be one-hour workshops focussing on how to use the Local Offer website (a one-stop-shop for information on services and events), a SEND discount card (Compass Card West Sussex), and Short Breaks (a support service for leisure and social activities outside of school).

If the trial is a success, further webinars will be released throughout the year looking at other support services for children and young people with SEND.

Stephen Hillier, West Sussex County Council’s cabinet member for children – start of life, said: “This is an exciting approach to enable online learning and sharing which we hope will build on parents’, carers’ and professionals’ current knowledge and give them the opportunity to have their questions answered by experts.

“It is essential that parents, carers and professionals who care for children and young people with SEND have access to a wide range of support. They are incredibly committed people so we need to make it as easy as possible for them to have access to workshops – this is where the webinars come in.”

The Local Offer site, which has more than 3,000 regular users, is launching the trial of webinars in February.

The first webinars will take place on Friday February 10 from 10am, Monday February 13 from 1pm, and Tuesday March 7 from 7.30pm.

During the webinars, viewers (who remain anonymous) can interact and instant message the speakers. There will also be a recording of the webinars posted on the Local Offer website afterwards.

To book or find out more, visit the Local Offer website (www.local-offer.org) and go to the latest news pages on the information tab.

