Chance to question Sussex’s PCC

Residents have the chance to question Sussex’s Police and Crime Commissioner on any strategic policing issue.

Katy Bourne will appear before the Sussex Police and Crime Panel on Friday September 23 where the main item on the agenda will be Sussex Police’s medium term financial outlook.

Beforehand Sussex residents can submit their questions for Mrs Bourne, but they must not be related to an operational issue or a live case.

The deadline is Friday September 9 and they can be submitted to pcp@westsussex.gov.uk or by calling 033 022 22538.

The panel will meet at County Hall in Lewes, with proceedings starting at 11am.

It will be webcast live at www.eastsussex.public-i.tv/core/portal/home

