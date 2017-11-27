Campaigners for reform of voting system meet with MP

Campaigners for a ‘fairer’ voting system in British politics has thanked an MP for meeting them to discuss their views.

Bognor Regis and Littlehampton MP Nick Gibb met representatives of Make Votes Count in West Sussex last Friday for a ‘serious discussion’ about the merits of changing the current first past the post system to proportional representation.

The group said discussions had been positive and gave them a chance to challenge the MP’s view that the existing system ‘ensured stability and clear governance’ – despite the last three election results.

Anthony Tuffin, chairman of the campaign group, said: “I pointed out the need for a much fairer voting system to engage with younger voters and the 37 per cent of the population who currently do not participate, if we are to achieve a true democracy we can be proud of.”

The delegation explained that forms of Proportional Representation have been adopted around Europe and closer to home in Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales.

One of the delegates, Bognor Regis councillor Francis Oppler, said he would investigate how the system works in Northern Ireland and report back to Nick Gibb.

The group suggested that proportional representation would work well in local government elections and was already used for local government in Scotland, Northern Ireland and London.

Mr Tuffin said the meeting was the second it had held, with the county’s MP’s with Chichester’s Gillian Keegan also discussing the issue.

Nick Herbert, MP for Arundel and South Downs, is expected to meet them at a later date.

More than 100,000 people have signed a petition calling for a change. It was started by Make Votes Count in West Sussex member Tim Ivorson.

