Cabinet departure ‘not a sacking’, veteran councillor claims

A veteran Arun cabinet member surprisingly relieved of his duties last night has refuted his departure being a ‘sacking’ (Thursday, May 18).

Councillor Ricky Bower has overseen Arun District Council’s planning portfolio since 2006 – and held other cabinet roles previously.

But as part of changes confirmed last night, he will now become chairman of development control and head-up the local plan sub-committee.

Mr Bower confirmed this morning he had not resigned – but did not agree his departure was a sacking.

He said: “It is not a sacking as such. It is largely a sideways move but I am stuffed by the legality in that no executive member can be chairman of development control or any regulatory committee.”

Mr Bower will be replaced by Barnham councillor John Charles, who previously chaired the local plan sub-committee and sat on development control, which determines planning applications received by the authority.

His years of expertise in planning were the best fit for the vacant development control chairmanship, Mr Bower said.

“The difficulty we have is who has the knowledge and ability of planning to take on development control,” he said.

“That is where the difficulty has lied. I am also going to be chairman of the local plan sub-committee, so the connection to the local plan is still there.”

The local plan is a legal document which the council must produce to map out the district’s long-term future in terms of housing and economic growth.

Mr Bower had overseen its preparation in his cabinet role.

He has faced numerous calls to resign, with residents and opposition councillors angry at the time it has taken to get the plan in place.

The process has cost Arun more than £1.8million and been in progress for more than a decade.

The latest version of the plan is yet to be approved by a government inspector. It will be scrutinised later this year.

In August, 2015, an open letter signed by 159 residents called for Mr Bower and leader Gill Brown to step down over delays in getting the plan in place.

But the former cabinet member insisted such concerns were not linked to his departure.

Reflecting on his time in the cabinet, he said: “I am proud. I think the district from a planning point of view is in a much better position than it has been for a very long time.”

Mrs Brown has been contacted for comment.