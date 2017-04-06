Arun county council election candidates revealed

The candidates looking to become West Sussex county councillors for the Bognor Regis and Littlehampton areas have been revealed.

The authority is currently run by a majority Conservative administration, with all seats being contested in May’s elections.

Across the Arun district, the Conservatives hold six seats, compared to four UKIP councillors, and three Lib Dems.

UKIP’s Tony Sutcliffe (Nyetimber), Ann Rapnik (Bersted), and Joan Phillips (Middleton) are not standing again, while Graham Jones, who was elected to Felpham as a UKIP councillor in 2013, is restanding as an independent.

Conservatives Nigel Peters (Arundel and Wick) and Peter Evans (East Preston and Ferring) are also not seeking re-election.

Incumbents are marked in bold.

Angmering and Findon:

David BISS, Lib Dems

Arthur LARDEUR, UKIP

Darren PEARCE, Labour and Co-operative

Deborah URQUHART, Conservatives

Arundel and Courtwick:

Mark FOSTER, Lib Dems

Gary MARKWELL, Conservatives

Freddie TANDY, Labour

Margaretha TRENT, Green Party

John WALLACE, UKIP

Bersted:

David EDWARDS, Conservatives

Ruth KENWARD, UKIP

Vincent MCCABE, Labour

David MEAGHER, Green Party

Martin SMITH, Lib Dems

Gill YEATES, Independent

Bognor Regis East:

Steve GOODHEART, Independent

Conrad MEAGHER, Green Party

Francis OPPLER, Lib Dems

Heather ROBBINS, Labour

Chloe WATSON, UKIP

Bognor Regis West and Aldwick:

Susan LIVETT, Green Party

Ashvin PATEL, Conservatives

Alison SHARPLES, Labour

Matilda WATSON, UKIP

Paul WELLS, Lib Dems

East Preston and Ferring:

Roger ELKINS, Conservatives

Rachel KEYS, Labour

John RICHARDS, Lib Dems

Rick SETFORD, UKIP

Felpham:

Martyn EAVES, Labour

Hilary FLYNN, Conservatives

Alan GALE, Lib Dems

Graham JONES, Independent

Nathan MEAGHER, Green Party

Fontwell:

Roger NASH, Labour

Barbara ROBERTS, Lib Dems

Isabel THURSTON, Green Party

Tricia WALES, UKIP

Derek WHITTINGTON, Conservatives

Littlehampton East:

Stephen HAYMES, Conservatives

Maralyn MAY, Labour

James WALSH, Lib Dems

Nathan WYATT, Green Party

Littlehampton Town:

Joby AKIRA, Independent

David BRITTON, Conservatives

Ian BUCKLAND, Lib Dems

Alan BUTCHER, Labour and Co-operative

David JONES, Green Party

Middleton:

Yusuf ALI, UKIP

Derek AMBLER, Independent

Kenton BATLEY, Lib Dems

Jacky PENDLETON, Conservatives

Sarah RANDS, Green Party

Linda SHEPPERD, Labour

Nyetimber:

Carol BIRCH, Green Party

Jan COSGROVE, Labour

Dawn HALL, Conservatives

Brooke OLSEN, Lib Dems

Michael WARDEN, UKIP

Rustington:

Daniel PURCHESE, Lib Dems

Nigel STAPLEY, Labour

Graham TYLER, Conservatives

Sue WAGHORN, UKIP

