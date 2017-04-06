Arun county council election candidates revealed

The candidates looking to become West Sussex county councillors for the Bognor Regis and Littlehampton areas have been revealed.
The authority is currently run by a majority Conservative administration, with all seats being contested in May’s elections.
Across the Arun district, the Conservatives hold six seats, compared to four UKIP councillors, and three Lib Dems.
UKIP’s Tony Sutcliffe (Nyetimber), Ann Rapnik (Bersted), and Joan Phillips (Middleton) are not standing again, while Graham Jones, who was elected to Felpham as a UKIP councillor in 2013, is restanding as an independent.
Conservatives Nigel Peters (Arundel and Wick) and Peter Evans (East Preston and Ferring) are also not seeking re-election.
Incumbents are marked in bold.
Angmering and Findon:
David BISS, Lib Dems
Arthur LARDEUR, UKIP
Darren PEARCE, Labour and Co-operative
Deborah URQUHART, Conservatives
Arundel and Courtwick:
Mark FOSTER, Lib Dems
Gary MARKWELL, Conservatives
Freddie TANDY, Labour
Margaretha TRENT, Green Party
John WALLACE, UKIP
Bersted:
David EDWARDS, Conservatives
Ruth KENWARD, UKIP
Vincent MCCABE, Labour
David MEAGHER, Green Party
Martin SMITH, Lib Dems
Gill YEATES, Independent
Bognor Regis East:
Steve GOODHEART, Independent
Conrad MEAGHER, Green Party
Francis OPPLER, Lib Dems
Heather ROBBINS, Labour
Chloe WATSON, UKIP
Bognor Regis West and Aldwick:
Susan LIVETT, Green Party
Ashvin PATEL, Conservatives
Alison SHARPLES, Labour
Matilda WATSON, UKIP
Paul WELLS, Lib Dems
East Preston and Ferring:
Roger ELKINS, Conservatives
Rachel KEYS, Labour
John RICHARDS, Lib Dems
Rick SETFORD, UKIP
Felpham:
Martyn EAVES, Labour
Hilary FLYNN, Conservatives
Alan GALE, Lib Dems
Graham JONES, Independent
Nathan MEAGHER, Green Party
Fontwell:
Roger NASH, Labour
Barbara ROBERTS, Lib Dems
Isabel THURSTON, Green Party
Tricia WALES, UKIP
Derek WHITTINGTON, Conservatives
Littlehampton East:
Stephen HAYMES, Conservatives
Maralyn MAY, Labour
James WALSH, Lib Dems
Nathan WYATT, Green Party
Littlehampton Town:
Joby AKIRA, Independent
David BRITTON, Conservatives
Ian BUCKLAND, Lib Dems
Alan BUTCHER, Labour and Co-operative
David JONES, Green Party
Middleton:
Yusuf ALI, UKIP
Derek AMBLER, Independent
Kenton BATLEY, Lib Dems
Jacky PENDLETON, Conservatives
Sarah RANDS, Green Party
Linda SHEPPERD, Labour
Nyetimber:
Carol BIRCH, Green Party
Jan COSGROVE, Labour
Dawn HALL, Conservatives
Brooke OLSEN, Lib Dems
Michael WARDEN, UKIP
Rustington:
Daniel PURCHESE, Lib Dems
Nigel STAPLEY, Labour
Graham TYLER, Conservatives
Sue WAGHORN, UKIP
