Police donation funds CCTV update for Littlehampton mobility charity

Police in Bognor Regis have donated £500 to fund a CCTV camera update for Littlehampton Shopmobility.

Shopmobility chairman Alan Gammon said: “I would like to give our thanks to Sussex Police for the generous donation to update our CCTV system.

“This will help in our bid to curb any antisocial behaviour and criminal offences in the area.”

The donation comes from the Police Property Act Fund, which is made up of money received by the police from property confiscated by order of the court and then sold.

Trustee Vicky Rhodes added: “I would like to say a big thank you to our local police in providing this donation, which will help towards preventing any criminal activity.”

