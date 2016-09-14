Police donates to men’s community group

Police in Durrington showed their support for a men’s community group, by donating £300.

The group, Men in Sheds Lancing and Sompting, which was set up in September last year, aims to reduce isolation amongst older men in the community and is an opportunity to create new friendships and learn new skills.

The donation came in after a member from the group wrote a funding bid to the Police Property Act Fund (PPAF), which is made up of monies received by the police from the sale of found property and from property confiscated by order of court and then sold.

Trevor Crowter, group treasurer, said: “The donation will be used to fund the purchase of all of those little items that are needed in a shed such as glue, screws, nails, sandpaper and a host of other items to complete small projects.”

The PPAF consider any applications from voluntary and charitable organisations and community groups within Sussex, however certain criteria must be met in order for a successful application to be made.

A Sussex Police officer or member of staff who knows of the charity or organisation must support an application and a maximum amount of £500 can be applied for by each organisation or charity.

Andy Brook, project co-ordinator, said: “We would like to say a big thank you to everyone at Sussex Police, to Trevor who wrote the bid and to Adur Voluntary Action who are our trusted organisation and look after our finances.”

